AC technician dies after falling from 7th floor

Gurugram A 38-year-old air-conditioner technician fell to his death while servicing an air-conditioner on the seventh-floor balcony of a private office in Galleria market in DLF-4 on Thursday afternoon. The police said they have filed an inquest report under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPC) after a probe revealed that it was a case of accidental death.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 1.30pm, when the victim, Ritesh Bhutani, a resident of Jacobpura, along with a colleague, was conducting the servicing of the air-conditioner in the balcony area of the office on the seventh floor.

The police said while servicing, the victim had climbed onto a parapet when he lost balance from a grille and fell from the seventh floor. The victim suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, said the police.

Manoj Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 29 police station, said the post-mortem examination was conducted on Friday. “The probe has found that it was a case of accidental death. He was conducting servicing work when he lost his grip and fell,” said SHO Kumar.