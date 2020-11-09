Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Accountant killed and robbed on Delhi road last week was stabbed 28 times; three suspects held

Accountant killed and robbed on Delhi road last week was stabbed 28 times; three suspects held

New Delhi: The fatal attack on a 30-year-old accountant who was robbed and stabbed to death in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar last week was planned by a sacked employee of the firm...

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 22:30 IST

By Hindustan Times,

New Delhi:

The fatal attack on a 30-year-old accountant who was robbed and stabbed to death in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar last week was planned by a sacked employee of the firm where the victim worked, as an act of revenge, police said after arresting three suspects for the murder.

Investigating the robbery-cum-murder near the Zakhira Flyover, the police said the victim, Jitender Sharma, who fought back his attackers, was stabbed 28 times.

While a total of R2.13 lakh was robbed, the police have so far recovered R15,000 cash from the suspects and a motorcycle stolen four days before the murder.



The arrested men are the alleged main conspirator Kuldeep Panwar, 30, and his two associates -- both are named Rajesh, both are 26 years old and residents of Shahbad Dairy.

The accountant worked for two private transport companies in North Delhi’s Azadpur. Panwar was a driver in one of those companies.

“Panwar has fired from the company sometime ago for unsatisfactory work. Panwar believed he was sacked unfairly,” said PK Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini).

“Panwar wanted to seek revenge on the company owner. So he roped in the two Rajeshs and two other men to rob Sharma who he knew as a frequent carrier of cash of the company where Panwar worked,” Mishra said.

Panwar decided to stay away from the actual robbery to avoid being identified, the DCP said.

“On November 3, Panwar informed his associates that Sharma would be carrying R10-15 lakh cash. The robbers intercepted Sharma around 10 pm while he was riding his motorcycle with R2.13 lakh in cash,” said Mishra.

During the robbery, Sharma resisted the attempt and was stabbed 28 times, the DCP said on the basis in the autopsy report.

While the West district police continued the probe, it was the Rohini district that ended up with a breakthrough. “There were some pending robbery cases in our area. While investigating them, we received a tip-off about two suspected robbers in Rithala. Early Sunday, we arrested two men riding a stolen motorcycle,” Mishra said.

The two men, both named Rajesh, led the police to the alleged mastermind, Panwar. A search is on for the remaining two suspects.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Nov 09, 2020 19:54 IST
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Nov 09, 2020 22:29 IST
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Nov 09, 2020 22:09 IST
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Nov 09, 2020 19:07 IST

latest news

‘Medical microrobots’ among 2020 science breakthroughs
Nov 09, 2020 23:23 IST
Anvay Naik suicide case: Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
Nov 09, 2020 23:22 IST
Maharashtra government mulls expanding capacity of islanding system to avoid power outage in Mumbai
Nov 09, 2020 23:21 IST
Resolution to hike water tariff to rock Ludhiana MC house meet
Nov 09, 2020 23:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.