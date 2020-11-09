Accountant killed and robbed on Delhi road last week was stabbed 28 times; three suspects held

New Delhi:

The fatal attack on a 30-year-old accountant who was robbed and stabbed to death in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar last week was planned by a sacked employee of the firm where the victim worked, as an act of revenge, police said after arresting three suspects for the murder.

Investigating the robbery-cum-murder near the Zakhira Flyover, the police said the victim, Jitender Sharma, who fought back his attackers, was stabbed 28 times.

While a total of R2.13 lakh was robbed, the police have so far recovered R15,000 cash from the suspects and a motorcycle stolen four days before the murder.

The arrested men are the alleged main conspirator Kuldeep Panwar, 30, and his two associates -- both are named Rajesh, both are 26 years old and residents of Shahbad Dairy.

The accountant worked for two private transport companies in North Delhi’s Azadpur. Panwar was a driver in one of those companies.

“Panwar has fired from the company sometime ago for unsatisfactory work. Panwar believed he was sacked unfairly,” said PK Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini).

“Panwar wanted to seek revenge on the company owner. So he roped in the two Rajeshs and two other men to rob Sharma who he knew as a frequent carrier of cash of the company where Panwar worked,” Mishra said.

Panwar decided to stay away from the actual robbery to avoid being identified, the DCP said.

“On November 3, Panwar informed his associates that Sharma would be carrying R10-15 lakh cash. The robbers intercepted Sharma around 10 pm while he was riding his motorcycle with R2.13 lakh in cash,” said Mishra.

During the robbery, Sharma resisted the attempt and was stabbed 28 times, the DCP said on the basis in the autopsy report.

While the West district police continued the probe, it was the Rohini district that ended up with a breakthrough. “There were some pending robbery cases in our area. While investigating them, we received a tip-off about two suspected robbers in Rithala. Early Sunday, we arrested two men riding a stolen motorcycle,” Mishra said.

The two men, both named Rajesh, led the police to the alleged mastermind, Panwar. A search is on for the remaining two suspects.