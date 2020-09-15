Sections
Home / Cities / Accused cop turns approver in Behbal Kalan firing case

Accused cop turns approver in Behbal Kalan firing case

Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village were killed in police firing on October 14, 2015, while protesting against the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 16:25 IST

By Parteek Singh Mahal, Hindustan Times Faridkot

Many were injured in the violence. (HT file photo)

Faridkot A policeman, who is a prime accused in the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing incident, has turned an approver in the case. On Tuesday, the court of district and sessions judge Summeet Malhotra in Faridkot allowed the special investigation team’s (SIT) application seeking pardon to Pardeep, the then reader to former Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma. Pardeep wants to turn approver.

Last week, SIT member IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh had told the Faridkot court that the then DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and suspended IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal were the main conspirators in the Behbal Kalan firing episode.

Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village were killed in police firing on October 14, 2015, while protesting against the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib. Many were seriously injured.

Besides Pardeep, the SIT had named former Moga SSP Sharma, SP Bikramjit Singh, former Bajakhana SHO Amarjit Singh Kular, Faridkot-based lawyer Sohail Singh Brar and Moga-based car dealer Pankal Bansal as accused.



