Accused held two days after youth’s death due to stabbing on Diwali

The accused, Rohit Kumar, was on the run since he stabbed Monu, 22, for bursting firecrackers on November 14.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 23:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two days after a 22-year-old man died due to stab injuries inflicted on Diwali night, police on Sunday arrested his neighbour for the crime.

The accused, Rohit Kumar of New Madhopuri, had allegedly stabbed the victim, Monu, while he was bursting firecrackers outside the factory that he lived in on November 14.

Monu had suffered stab injuries in the stomach, chest and arms and had died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, after fighting for life for over a month.

Following his death, his family had refused to cremate the body until the accused was arrested.

In his complaint to the police, Monu’s father Dinesh Kumar had said Monu was bursting firecrackers outside the factory when their neighbour, Rohit, started hurling abuses at him. “After a spat, Rohit left the spot, only to return with a knife. He stabbed Monu in the stomach, chest and arms with the knife and fled,” Dinesh had alleged.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, SHO, Daresi police station, said the murder accused had been arrested and will be presented in court on Monday. He is facing a case of murder after Monu’s demise on Friday night.

