Accused in Ludhiana murder case conspired to kill victim’s brother

Girish Manocha was shot dead on May 13. His father suffered bullet injuries in the incident. (HT PHOTO)

A day after four men were held for shooting dead a mobile phone shop owner at his house in Janta Colony on Rahon Road on May 13, police investigation revealed that the accused had primarily conspired to kill the victim’s brother.

The accused, Rajinder Manocha of Janta Colony (Girish’s uncle) and contract killers Manoj Kumar alias Monu of Chhawani Mohalla, Prabhjot Singh alias Ajay Libra of New Subash Nagar and Veerkaran Singh alias Karan of Chandarlok Colony, confessed that they were in an inebriated state when they fired shots at the victim Girish Manocha, 29, and his father Joginderpal Manocha, 60.

Police said there was a dispute over ₹36 lakh between the families which led to the crime. Police said Joginderpal had given a house in Chhawni Mohalla and a car to Rajinder to settle the matter.

The contract killers confessed that Rajinder used to call them over to his place and serve them alcohol while forcing them to kill Girish’s brother, Manish.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Basti Jodhewal police station.