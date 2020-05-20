Sections
Home / Cities / Accused in Ludhiana murder case conspired to kill victim’s brother

Accused in Ludhiana murder case conspired to kill victim’s brother

The contract killers confessed that accused Rajinder, Girish’s uncle, used to call them over to his place and serve them alcohol while forcing them to kill Girish’s brother, Manish.

Updated: May 21, 2020 04:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Girish Manocha was shot dead on May 13. His father suffered bullet injuries in the incident. (HT PHOTO)

A day after four men were held for shooting dead a mobile phone shop owner at his house in Janta Colony on Rahon Road on May 13, police investigation revealed that the accused had primarily conspired to kill the victim’s brother.

The accused, Rajinder Manocha of Janta Colony (Girish’s uncle) and contract killers Manoj Kumar alias Monu of Chhawani Mohalla, Prabhjot Singh alias Ajay Libra of New Subash Nagar and Veerkaran Singh alias Karan of Chandarlok Colony, confessed that they were in an inebriated state when they fired shots at the victim Girish Manocha, 29, and his father Joginderpal Manocha, 60.

Police said there was a dispute over ₹36 lakh between the families which led to the crime. Police said Joginderpal had given a house in Chhawni Mohalla and a car to Rajinder to settle the matter.

The contract killers confessed that Rajinder used to call them over to his place and serve them alcohol while forcing them to kill Girish’s brother, Manish.



A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Basti Jodhewal police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Forced to pay 18% interest on delayed payments, Punjab Fabric Association files complaint with PMO
May 21, 2020 04:55 IST
Resumption of bus service comes as big relief to people stranded in Ludhiana
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Disclose financial fallout from coronavirus, Sebi tells firms
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Centre, states look towards markets to fill funding gaps
May 21, 2020 04:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.