Accused specially modified weapons to kill ex-armyman: Ludhiana police

Investigating the August 25 murder of a former armyman in Sidhwan Bet, the police have found that the four accused has designed weapons especially for the murder.

They had been hatching a conspiracy to murder Kulwant Singh, 46, for over a month as he was against the relationship between his daughter and their distant relative.

The woman, Manpreet Kaur, and her lover, Baljinder Singh, alias Inda, were arrested for the murder of Kulwant, a resident of Salempur village, on August 28.

Apart from the duo, their accomplices, Kuldip Singh and Sumit Kumar, were also arrested. Another accomplice remains at large.

Through their interrogation, police recovered a sharp-edged weapon, a butcher’s knife, a sword and an iron rod used to execute the murder.

Inspector Rajesh Thakur, SHO at Sidhwan Bet police station, said during questioning, the accused revealed that they were hatching a conspiracy to murder Manpreet’s father for over a month and wanted to execute the crime without fail.

Taking no chances, they procured a butchers knife and replaced its wooden handle with one made of metal, so it did not break on attacking Kulwant.

The accused also procured a sword and sharpened its edges. On August 25, they waylaid Kulwant near Canal Sports Complex and attacked him with an iron rod. After he fell on the road, the accused hacked him to death with the sharp-edged weapons. The body was later recovered by Kulwant’s brothers.

“All accused are facing a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are on to arrest their absconding accomplice,” the SHO said.