Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Accused wanted in bank robbery case in UP arrested from Thane

Accused wanted in bank robbery case in UP arrested from Thane

The crime branch unit 1 on Thursday arrested an accused wanted in HDFC Bank robbery case which occurred in October last year. The robbers had fled with cash ₹13.20 lakhs from the...

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:19 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

The crime branch unit 1 on Thursday arrested an accused wanted in HDFC Bank robbery case which occurred in October last year. The robbers had fled with cash ₹13.20 lakhs from the bank.

The accused identified as Salman Abdul Kudus, 22, was involved in the robbery of an Uttar Pradesh-based branch of HDFC, where four of his teammates threatened the bank officials and looted ₹13.20 lakh, in the month of October last year. The case has been registered in Pharenda Police station of UP under Indian Penal Code sections, 394, 411, 506, 120.

An officer said, “Uttar Pradesh police received information that the accused is hiding near Bhiwandi. We have formed a team to help the UP police. With the help of his photo, we have started the search in every godown and residential places of migrants when we have received a tip-off that he will be coming near Kunja Vihar shop in Thane to meet someone so we laid a trap and arrested him. we have handover him to UP police.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
Oct 07, 2020 23:06 IST
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
Oct 07, 2020 23:00 IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Watson departs, onus shifts to MS Dhoni
Oct 07, 2020 22:58 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Oct 07, 2020 21:42 IST

latest news

Accused wanted in bank robbery case in UP arrested from Thane
Oct 07, 2020 23:19 IST
Youth nabbed due to mistaken identity released after 18 days
Oct 07, 2020 23:19 IST
Can declare OBE exam results only by Oct 20, DU tells high court
Oct 07, 2020 23:15 IST
Seven mobile phones recovered from 5 inmates
Oct 07, 2020 23:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.