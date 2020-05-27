Sections
Home / Cities / ACP with Pune police booked in extortion case in Satara

ACP with Pune police booked in extortion case in Satara

PUNE A case of extortion has been registered at Satara against Deepak Humbare, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), special branch.An assistant police inspector (API) SV Buva, in-charge of Bhuinj...

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE A case of extortion has been registered at Satara against Deepak Humbare, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), special branch.

An assistant police inspector (API) SV Buva, in-charge of Bhuinj police station, was investigating the case until Wednesday. However, the investigation has now been transferred to a senior police officer in Satara.

“No, there is no arrest yet. We are investigating the case,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ajit Tike of the Wai division of Satara police, who is now investigating the case.

ACP Humbare has served as head of the control room at Pune police and was in the special branch when he was sent on compulsory leave.



While on compulsory leave, he allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from a person booked in a case of firing in Satara. He allegedly asked for the money in exchange for prevention of the said person’s arrest.

The ACP also allegedly accepted Rs 40,000 after which a case of extortion was registered at Bhuinj police station.

ACP Humbare has served in several parts of the state along with Pune.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Amphan: A trail of death, misery and destruction
May 27, 2020 23:44 IST
Can Pawar-Thackeray tide over this crisis too?
May 27, 2020 23:44 IST
Locust swarms likely headed to MP from Rajasthan
May 27, 2020 23:43 IST
ASI unearths 9th century Shiva Lingam at Vietnam temple site
May 27, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.