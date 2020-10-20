Sections
Action against 74 farmers in Ludhiana for setting their fields on fire

Besides, four farmers have been under Section 39 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act for causing pollution.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The revenue department has taken action against 74 farmers in the district for setting their fields afire.Action has also been taken against two combine harvester operators for operating their machines without using a super straw management system. Besides, four farmers have been under Section 39 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act for causing pollution.

Additional deputy commissioner (general) AS Bains, said, “We have received information on 166 fire spots in the district. Out of these, farm fire was also detected at 74 locations. Red entry has been marked in the land record of all these farmers.”

A few days ago, the district administration had stated that over 90% of the gram panchayats in the district had passed resolutions and vowed to not set the paddy residue on fire.

