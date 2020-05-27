Action against doctors and nurses who do not report for Covid duty: TMC chief

The Thane civic commissioner has initiated the process of filing criminal charges against those doctors and nurses who do not report on duty in three Covid hospitals in the city. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has claimed that most nurses and doctors in these hospitals do not report for duty, burdening the remaining staff which affects the healthcare of the patients. Cases will be registered against doctors and not the hospital, for not reporting to work, clarified the corporation.

The corporation has also chosen three medical officers, one for each of the three hospitals to make a list of doctors, nurses and other medical staff who do not report to duty.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC said, “The staff including doctors and nurses from Kaushalya Medical Trust Foundation Hospital, Thane Healthcare Hospital and Horizon Hospital was reportedly absent from duty. We have appointed three medical officers, one for each of these hospitals who will make a list of these medical staff and register cases under section 188 (disobedience to follow orders) of the Indian Penal Code. Cases will be registered against the staff and not the hospital.”

He said that as per their survey staff of three hospitals were found being absent from duty. Malvi added, “We have appointed few private hospitals as Covid hospital to effectively deal with the increasing number of Covid cases in the city. These hospitals are chosen along with their entire staff, we have issued directives that the hospital and the entire staff is appointed to provide treatment to Covid patients and should follow the guidelines of the corporation.”

The private hospitals are facing severe crunch of nurses, doctors and other medical staff to tend to the increasing number of Covid patients.

A spokesperson from Kaushalya Hospital said, “It is true that we are facing a shortage of nurses, Resident Medical Officers (RMO), doctors and ward boys. We had already informed the TMC regarding the issue and to take appropriate measures.”

Corporation looking at five plots to set up hospitals

The corporation has done a survey of five plots across the city to find a place to set up another Covid hospital to occupy an increasing number of patients in future. The corporation has at present undertaken a 1000 bed hospital in Global Impact hub in Saket and another in Wagale Estate. The civic commissioner on Wednesday did a survey of plots in Anandnagar, Ovala and Kasarvadali to find a suitable plot.

Malvi added, “The commissioner surveyed Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus depot in Ovala-Anandnagar, Boriwade ground near Kasarvadavli, Police training academy in Saket, Irrigation department ground in Kharegaon and Mafatlal Compound in Kalwa East. He asked the concerned engineers to prepare a map of these plots and check their feasibility to set up a hospital.”