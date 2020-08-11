Active cases go below 15k, Pune continues to see more discharges than fresh cases

Sections
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 22:35 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

Pune: Pune city continued to report more discharges than fresh cases which has now taken the number of active cases in the city to below 15,000.

The state health department reported 928 positives and 36 deaths which took the progressive positive count to 72,640 and death toll to 1,862. Currently, there are 14,705 active cases out of which 735 are critical cases, 443 on ventilators and 292 are in ICU without ventilators. Over 2,480 people are undergoing oxygen treatment in the city’s hospitals.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 924 positives in 24 hours which took the progressive positive count to 67,651 and 22 deaths which took the death toll to 1593.

As 1,240 people were discharged within 24 hours, the number of such people went up to 51,353 after they were declared as cured. About 5,320 tests were conducted which took the final count of tests conducted to 3.30 lakh.



Details of the 22 deaths include, 11 deaths from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), two each from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH) and Poona hospital.

One death each from Global hospital, Symbiosis hospital, Rising Medicare hospital, Inamdar hospital, Inlaks and Budhrani, Vishwaraj Hospital and Sancheti hospital.

Eighteen deaths were also reported of those from out of PMC limits, including five from SGH, four from DMH, two each from Kashibai Navale and Bharati hospital, and one each from Symbiosis hospital, KEM hospital, Noble hospital, Vishwaraj hospital and Aura hospital.

