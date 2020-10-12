Active Covid cases drop below 10,000 in J&K

For the first time in 37 days, the active Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir have dropped below 10,000 on Monday to settle at 9,992 after 861 persons recovered from the virus.

The UT recorded the lowest daily number of 398 fresh infections since August 4, taking the tally of overall cases in the UT to 84,031.

Eleven more people succumbed to the virus and the death toll rose to 1,333, officials said. They added that 239 people have tested positive in Kashmir and 159 in Jammu.

From below 10,000 active cases on September 5, the number had swelled to 22,032 on September 20. After this, it had started to decline owing to a greater number of recoveries than fresh cases.

As many as 861 people recovered from the virus on Monday taking the overall recoveries to 72,706 which account for a recovery rate of 86.5%, which is the highest so far.

For the past three weeks, the recovery rate has continuously improved. So far in October, 15,782 patients have been cured as against 8,961 fresh infections.

October has witnessed a decrease in the average number of daily cases. In September, the UT recorded a daily average of 1,245 cases which have gone down to 746 daily cases so far in October.

A government spokesperson said 535 people were discharged in Jammu division and 326 in Kashmir. Of total, 43,564 people have recovered in Kashmir and 29,142 in Jammu so far. Total tests conducted in the UT so far have crossed 18.54 lakh.

Meanwhile, officials said of the 11 deaths due to the virus in the UT — five were in Jammu and six in Kashmir division. With this, the number of total deaths has reached 1,333 — 899 in Kashmir and 434 in Jammu.

In October so far, 152 persons have lost their lives due to Covid.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 113, followed by 12 in Poonch. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 106 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 38. Srinagar tops the case tally with 16,756 cases and 319 deaths. Jammu is at number two with 15,381 cases and 225 deaths.

Till date, 6.15 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 25,024 in home quarantine, 9,992 in isolation, and 49,240 under home surveillance. Besides these, 5.30 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.