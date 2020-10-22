Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Activist Gorakhpuria’s first death anniversary on October 23

Activist Gorakhpuria’s first death anniversary on October 23

The activist had done extensive work for girl child education, and led social movements against purdah system, honour killing and superstitions, besides lending his voice to oppressed farmers and workers.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 01:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Krishan Swarup Gorakhpuria

A Smriti Sabha will be held in Gorakhpur village of Fatehabad to remember social activist Krishan Swarup Gorakhpuria on his first death anniversary on October 23. He had passed away at the age of 73 last year following a brief illness.

The activist had done extensive work for girl child education, and led social movements against purdah system, honour killing and superstitions, besides lending his voice to oppressed farmers and workers.

During the 1975 Emergency, Gorakhpuria had to go underground for 18 months. When the police could not arrest him, they kept his father, Chaudhary Ram Singh, in custody for a week. Gorakhpuria’s son Mintu Ram said senior politicians, social activists and residents of his native village will be attending the remembrance function.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Oct 21, 2020 22:31 IST
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Oct 21, 2020 21:44 IST
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Oct 21, 2020 20:41 IST
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
Oct 21, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

Siblings drown in Agra Canal in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar
Oct 22, 2020 02:33 IST
Delhiwale: The measure of his days
Oct 22, 2020 02:29 IST
With 3 months left for it to begin, security personnel for Kumbh Mela to arrive in phases
Oct 22, 2020 02:09 IST
Badnore administers oath to 2 Punjab info commissioners
Oct 22, 2020 02:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.