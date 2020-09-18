Activists complain of encroachments in Airoli

With most authorities busy fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, illegal constructions have mushroomed all over the city in the last six months. One such plot is the Cidco plot in Sector 20, Airoli, where over 200 hutments have come up under the high tension cables.

Cidco anti-encroachment department had taken action in the area around two years back. However, the shanties have again come up in the area spread over around 800sqm.

While the MIDC areas of Navi Mumbai have several slum colonies, this area in Airoli too has been witnessing increased encroachments. There is a huge demand for the shanties here due to its location. Apart from residences, there are also shops and markets in the area and even a nursery that has come up.

Krishna Suryavanshi, 38, a social worker, said: “The shanties on this plot have a lucrative sales value and, thus, are set up regularly despite action. Several residents have proof of residing in the area for the past several years. There could soon be demand to regularise this colony. Following the demolition action in 2018, Cidco had enclosed the area with a wired fence. However, the slumlords soon took over and started constructing hutments. The slums have increased further in pandemic.”

Cidco PRO, Priya Ratambe, said, “We will look into the issue and if there is encroachment, Cidco will act in the matter soon.”