Actor Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty at Mohali hospital

Veteran actor Deepti Naval, who underwent an angioplasty at Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Monday, said she was discharged from the medical facility on Tuesday and is “perfectly fine now”.

There were reports that the actor suffered a heart attack in Manali, following which she was brought to Mohali. However, talking to PTI, she claimed it was a “heart symptom”.

The 68-year-old actor has been in Rohtang for the past one month.

Dr RK Jaswal, director, Cath Lab, Fortis Hospital, who operated upon the actor, said: ‘’She underwent stenting of the left anterior descending artery, utilising the advanced imaging technology optical coherence tomograph.”

Naval spearheaded her career in parallel cinema with films like Junoon, Chashme Buddoor, Ankahee and Mirch Masala.She most recently starred in the series Made In Heaven.