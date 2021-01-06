‘Actual number of leopards is much higher considering non-forested areas’

PUNE The report, ‘Status of leopards in India 2018’ was published by Prakash Javadekar, minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on December 22, 2020.

The report has shown an increase in the population of leopards in India, with the third largest population of the wild cat in Maharashtra.

NH Kakodkar is one of two chief wildlife wardens in Maharashtra involved in the tiger and leopard status estimation between 2017 and 2019, according to the report.

Following are the excerpts from an interview with Kakodkar, principal chief conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Maharashtra.

What are the conclusions from the “Status of leopards in India 2018” report?

This is a periodic report that is generated. The last was in 2014. The vegetation, herbivores, carnivores, and other factors are studied in tandem. For leopard estimation, tiger-dominated forest areas were sampled. Other areas like tea, coffee plantations and sugarcane fields in Maharashtra were not sampled. Due to the limited number of staff, we could not cover those areas. Therefore, the actual number of leopards is much higher considering those living in non-forested areas.

Will it be right to say that most of the leopard deaths are in non-forested areas? Is the non-sampling of non-forested areas a drawback (in this context)?

Yes, that is correct, but there is no drawback. The number of leopards has increased. In Maharashtra, sugarcane fields become good habitats due to the ready availability of water, easy prey and minimum human presence. Naturally, more population would mean more deaths even though there are reasons like road accidents and leopards falling in to wells. Of the 172 deaths recorded, 86 are due to natural causes and 62 are accidental deaths.

Under what circumstances is it decided to put a leopard down?

If an animal is causing repeated human deaths, the Wildlife Protection Act has provisions to allow for such orders to be issued. The first attempt, of course, is to capture it. Lot of cages are laid and in most situations, with leopards, this works. Rarely will a leopard not enter a cage. In that case, it has to be shot. That is not the case with tigers. Tigers generally do not enter cages. It is risky because sometimes you do not realise when the animal is in close proximity. Tranquilising needs you to be in short range, while shooting allows for a longer range.

How many sightings of the Great Indian Bustard have been reported in 2020?

There have been two separate sightings from Nannaj in Solapur in 2020. We keep a watch on these sightings and our people talk to the farmers to tell us when they witness the bird. The reason for decreasing sightings are multiple. Bustards only lay 1 egg per year. For that to happen, there needs to be a male and a female. They are birds of grasslands. There are wild animals like wolves in the grasslands which affect these birds. People may have disturbed them. Electrocution is another reason given their wing span and typical placement of lines. There is also a change in the crop patterns (in areas where these birds breed); they require a certain height of grass to breed.

Why is there such an uproar about Indian bison sightings? Gaurs have been seen in the outskirts before as well.

It is unique for a gaur to be seen in the city. It is not normal. Yesterday (Tuesday), the animal did not enter the city, but it was very close. Had it crossed the highway, it would have been inside the city.

Should city-dwellers get used to co-existing with the Indian bison?

It will be very difficult for it to be taken normally. It is a heavy animal and shy too. It would not like to be around human beings. If it strays from its usual path and comes in contact with humans, it will difficult to manage. It is same as saying that city-dwellers should get used to tigers or leopards roaming around. And it is disturbing for the gaur too, to come in contact with vehicular traffic and humans. It gets confused. However, people should not chase them and create panic.