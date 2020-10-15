Sections
Adampura man kills infant, injures wife in fit of rage

Adampura man kills infant, injures wife in fit of rage

A man killed his six-month-old daughter in a fit of rage and injured his wife and father-in-law in Adampura village, police said on Wednesday. Phul deputy superintendent of...

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 01:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A man killed his six-month-old daughter in a fit of rage and injured his wife and father-in-law in Adampura village, police said on Wednesday.

Phul deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasbir Singh said that accused Jagdish Singh has been booked under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per information, after a stint in merchant navy, Jagdish had been working as a dairy farmer at his native village.

Family sources said his mother was undergoing treatment in Bathinda. His father in-law Gurchet had come for a brief stay with his daughter Jaswinder. The couple had strained relations and on Tuesday, they had an argument over a domestic issue.

“As per Jaswinder’s statement, her husband was short-tempered and a patient of high blood pressure. On Tuesday night, Jagdish suddenly picked up his newborn daughter and threw her into a wall. He then attacked his wife and her father with a spade. The child died instantly and Jagdish fled the scene,” the DSP added.

Police sources said Jaswinder suffered a fracture in her arm while her father sustained multiple injuries. Both are admitted to the civil hospital in Rampura town.

