Sections
Home / Cities / Additional dist collector of Pune Sahebrao Gaikwad passes away

Additional dist collector of Pune Sahebrao Gaikwad passes away

PUNE Sahebrao Gaikwad, Pune district additional collector, passed away on Thursday morning due to heart attack, officials of the collectorate said.The 53-year-old senior official is survived by his...

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE Sahebrao Gaikwad, Pune district additional collector, passed away on Thursday morning due to heart attack, officials of the collectorate said.

The 53-year-old senior official is survived by his wife, son and daughter. He was on duty till Wednesday late evening at the collectorate office, officials said.

Gaikwad complained of chest pain on Thursday morning and was admitted to a private hospital near Pune railway station where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Gaikwad was posted at Pune district collectorate six months ago. Last week, he was transferred to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) as additional municipal commissioner.



Gaikwad, after he was transferred to PCMC recently, had approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal and had challenged his transfer. The MAT issued order in his favour.

Meanwhile, district collector Naval Kishore Ram in his condolence message said, “Gaikwad was upright and efficient officer.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
May 07, 2020 23:00 IST
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
May 07, 2020 22:00 IST
First flight carrying stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi
May 07, 2020 22:57 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

Check your e-mail, SMS for house tax bill
May 07, 2020 23:12 IST
‘No precautionary measure, no emergency alarm’: BMS submits report on Vizag gas leak to NGT
May 07, 2020 23:10 IST
Naveen Patnaik govt told to only bring back Covid-19 negative migrant workers from other states
May 07, 2020 23:10 IST
Will launch agitation if not allowed to operate mixed land use industries by May 17: Ludhiana traders
May 07, 2020 23:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.