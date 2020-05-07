Additional dist collector of Pune Sahebrao Gaikwad passes away

PUNE Sahebrao Gaikwad, Pune district additional collector, passed away on Thursday morning due to heart attack, officials of the collectorate said.

The 53-year-old senior official is survived by his wife, son and daughter. He was on duty till Wednesday late evening at the collectorate office, officials said.

Gaikwad complained of chest pain on Thursday morning and was admitted to a private hospital near Pune railway station where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Gaikwad was posted at Pune district collectorate six months ago. Last week, he was transferred to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) as additional municipal commissioner.

Gaikwad, after he was transferred to PCMC recently, had approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal and had challenged his transfer. The MAT issued order in his favour.

Meanwhile, district collector Naval Kishore Ram in his condolence message said, “Gaikwad was upright and efficient officer.”