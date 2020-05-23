Sections
Adequate arrangements for marketing of fruits, vegetables will be made: CM

He was responding to a delegation of farmers and horticulturists from Shimla, led by education minister Suresh Bhardwaj, which met him in Shimla.

Updated: May 23, 2020 19:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

A delegation that met Himachal CM said proper medical checkups of fruits and vegetable buyers coming from other states should be ensured and also urged for arrangements for the control of labour charges and packing material (HT File)

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that proper arrangements for packing and marketing of fruits and vegetables would be made during the upcoming season and the state government would ensure that farmers and horticulturists do not face any inconvenience.

The delegation urged the CM to make arrangements and availability of packaging material for smooth marketing of vegetables and fruits and for bringing labourers from Nepal and other states of the country, besides making arrangements for cold storage stores for fruits and vegetables.

They said proper medical checkups of fruits and vegetable buyers coming from other states should be ensured and also urged for arrangements for the control of labour charges and packing material.



The delegation thanked CM for providing packing material for vegetable and stone fruits and transportation facilities. They also thanked the state government for well-planned marketing of their produce through the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) and other agencies.

