Adequate health infra, facilities for Covid management in HP: Health secretary

Health secretary Amitabh Awasthi on Friday said that the state government and health department has identified and set up adequate health infrastructure and facilities for Covid management.

He also sought public cooperation to keep the situation under control.

The health secretary in a statement said that it has often been observed that people were not following the specified guidelines in crowded places and were lowering their guard in the fight against the deadly virus which can prove fatal.

People were flouting social distancing norms and were seen without masks during festival celebrations, weddings and private ceremonies.

“In recent times there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases, in which most of them were recorded during these ceremonies or events,” he said.

He further said that as many as 4,75,263 people have been screened for Covid-19 in the state to date, of which 32,197, were found positive.

There are 6,980 active cases in the state while 480 people have died.

Statistics of deaths due to the Covid-19 indicate that the majority of deaths occurred of elderly or people suffering from other diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, or co-morbidities.

He said that of the total people tested it has been found that about 70% of people were suffering from co-morbidities.

Awasthi urged all such people, who are above 60 years of age or also suffering from any other disease, to be more vigilant.

“At this time, the only requirement is to be vigilant, strengthen your immunity, get medical advice quickly and follow the guidelines suggested by the government,” he said.

Awasthi also urged people to avoid attending social gatherings. “Do not take fever, cough, cold, or breathing problem lightly and immediately contact helpline number 104 or e-Sanjeevani OPD,” he said.