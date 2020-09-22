Sections
Admissions to Maharashtra engineering diploma courses extended for the fourth time; now on till September 30

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 21:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: The admission process for engineering diploma courses in Maharashtra has now been extended for the fourth time. After last dates of September 10, 12, and 22, saw courses fail to fill up seats, the Maharashtra State Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has extended the deadline till September 30.

The final merit list for admission as per applications received will be declared on October 8.

“There are many students who want to take admission for the engineering diploma courses, but due to various reasons they couldn’t make it. So, we have extended the deadline till September 30. According to the new updated admission schedule, the provisional merit list will be declared on October 3, students can give their objections and corrections till October 6 and the final merit list will be declared on October 8,” said DTE director Abhay Wagh.

As of now, 78,000 applications have come in for a total of 113,000 seats across the state. Of these, 72,884 students have confirmed their admission.



DTE began its admission process for diploma courses on August 10. These include various courses like pharmacy, surface coating technology, hotel management and catering technology, among others.

Engineering diploma admission: updated schedule

Till September 30 – Admission open; document verification

October 3 - Provisional merit list will be declared

October 4-6 - Students can raise objections

October 8 - Final merit list declared

