Admissions under second cut-off to begin today, students can now withdraw or cancel their admission

New Delhi: Delhi University colleges will begin the process for admissions to seats vacant across several undergraduate courses under the second set of cut-offs from Monday. The university on Sunday said students, who did not take admission despite applying and meeting the eligibility criteria in the first list, will no longer be able to apply for the same course in the same college.

While addressing students’ queries during a webinar on Sunday, dean of admissions Shobha Bagai said, “Students who applied and did not take admission despite meeting the eligibility criteria in the first cut-off will not be allowed to enrol in the same course and college under the second cut-off list. The second cut-off list is for those who could not meet the eligibility criteria in the first list, or did not apply in the first list due to any reason.”

However, she added that this condition wouldn’t apply in case the second cut-off percentage in a particular course in a college is the same as it was in the first cut-off.

The second cut-off list released on Saturday saw eligibility scores drop marginally, between 0.2 and 1 percentage points, with seats in several popular courses like English (Hons), BCom (Hons), and Economics (Hons) still up for grabs in several colleges.

Applicants who applied in the first cut-off and had their admission approved by the principal of the respective college, but did not pay the fees and now want to get admitted under the second list, will first have to withdraw their admission, varsity officials said.

“They will have to pay the withdrawal fee of ₹1,000 to confirm the withdrawal and then re-apply. Similarly, applicants, who applied in the first cut-off and paid the fees but now want to take admission in another course or college in the second cut-off, will have to cancel their admission and restart the process,” Bagai said on Sunday, adding that a cancellation fee of ₹1,000 will be applicable in the latter situation.

“The option for cancellation or withdrawal is now available on the candidate’s admission portal and they won’t be allowed to select it more than once. Applicants who had applied in the first list but their application not approved by the principal will be considered as fresh applicants,” she added.

Suman Kumar, a member of the University’s admission branch, reminded the students not to visit the university or any college in person, due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. “They can call or send their queries on the numbers or email addresses as given on the university website,” he said.

Of 70,000 available undergraduate seats in colleges across the varsity, 35,500 have been filled under the first cut-off list this year.