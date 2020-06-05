Advocate and Urdu poet Om Prakash Malik passes away

Om Prakash Malik, a Gandhian, a Congressman, an advocate and an Urdu poet, died at the age of 88 in Delhi on Tuesday. Suffering from depression for the past few years, he had uneasy breathing for a day and he died on way to the army hospital in the Delhi cantonment. He had been staying with his son-in-law lt col Pratheesh, an army officer, and daughter Pragati since 2012. His only son, presently in the Netherlands, couldn’t attend his cremation on Wednesday. Malik’s wife had passed away in 2018.