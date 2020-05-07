African swine fever in Assam: GADVASU cautions pig farmers in Punjab

Scientists at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana,have expressed concern over the first instance of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the country in Assam where the disease has killed around 2,900 pigs.

Expressing that the disease can cause heavy losses to pig farmers due to its high mortality rate, they have advised farmers to exercise caution.

HK Verma, director of extension education at GADVASU, said no vaccine was available against ASF, which was spread by live or dead pigs. “ASF symptoms include high fever, diarrhoea, vomiting, lethargy, and internal bleeding with red patches on the pig’s skin,” Verma said.

Amit Sharma, assistant professor of livestock production and management, said farmers should keep a check on the entry of wild pigs in their farms. “The main entrances of farms must remain closed at all times. All boundary walls must be constructed high enough so that stray animals may not climb inside the farms. Pigsties must be thoroughly cleaned daily with a disinfectant or hot water. Utensils which are used to serve food to sick pigs should not be used to serve food to healthy pigs,” Sharma said.

He added, “Use ectoparasiticides to control ticks in pigs. Deworming of the animals must be done. Quarantine the newly-purchased animals for 20 days before their introduction in the herd.”

Dr Vishal Mahajan of Animal Disease Research Centre said vaccination of all animals must be conducted for Swine fever and foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

“No kitchen waste should be fed to the pigs. Workers at farms must also take precautions against Covid-19, which include maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands regularly,” Mahajan added.