Sections
Home / Cities / After 3 years, Gian Sagar allowed to admit 150 MBBS students this session

After 3 years, Gian Sagar allowed to admit 150 MBBS students this session

After Medical Council of India inspection in January 2020; BFUHS has also given its nod; hospital attached to college is now a covid care centre for three districts

Updated: May 03, 2020 22:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

Three years after being closed in 2017 due to a financial crisis, the Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital will admit 150 students in its MBBS course from this academic session. A team from the Medical Council of India (MCI) had inspected its facilities in January this year; now Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, has also given its approval. Gian Sagar Educational and Charitable Trust runs the institution.

The hospital, attached with the college, is presently working as a covid-19 treatment centre for Mohali, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts.

A spokesperson of the trust said the college was gearing up to admit students on the basis of the central admission test. He added that the outpatient departments (OPDs), indoor patient departments (IPDs), and operation theatres (OTs) were functional.

In 2017, the college was closed, when trust chairperson Nirmal Singh Bhangu, was arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Pearl chit-fund scam. Due to non-payment of salaries to staff, the college was shut, and students had been shifted to government-run medical colleges.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 22:36 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
May 03, 2020 22:49 IST
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
May 03, 2020 19:28 IST

latest news

Maharashtra’s retired top cops donate PPE kits to police staff battling Covid-19
May 03, 2020 22:57 IST
Pune set for gradual ease of restrictions
May 03, 2020 22:55 IST
Covid-19 cases double in three days, Punjab among 10 worst-hit states
May 03, 2020 22:54 IST
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
May 03, 2020 22:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.