After 55 days, Ludhiana shops open to poor response from customers

Even as shops in the city opened on Monday, 55 days after the state government had announced curfew, the local shopkeepers failed to find customers. On the contrary, a huge rush was seen on roads as the government lifted the condition of pass for movement of individuals from 7am to 7pm.

The police were making rounds of market areas, urging the people to maintain social distancing. At few places in Old City areas, sound system was set up to make regular announcements regarding Covid-19 norms.

The shopkeepers rued that they received barely 10 per cent of the customers that they used to get before the curfew was clamped across the state.

Ghumar Mandi Market Association president Pawan Batra said the city market is hopeful of getting better response in the coming days. “We have placed staff with thermal scanners at the entry points of the market and masks are also being distributed among the residents, who come covering their mouth with handkerchief or stall. We are also maintaining social distancing and are adhering to the government’s guideline of working with 33 per cent staff. The residents will learn to live with the virus. The residents mainly came out to buy essentials,” said Batra.

The shopkeepers demanded that the administration should allow them to open shops till 8pm as fewer people step out in the day due to soaring temperature.

Model Town Market Association (regd) president Amarjit Singh said, “ If shopkeepers were allowed to run business till 8pm, they would be able to cater more customers. Rather, the administration should extend the morning time of opening shops from 7am to 9am, but they should be allowed to remain open at least till 8pm.”

Residents throw caution to the wind

As the shops were opened on Monday, the residents thronged the congested markets of Old City area, including Saban Bazar, Dal Bazar, and adjoining areas, totally giving amiss to social distancing. Heavy rush was also witnessed on roads in Chaura Bazar and adjoining areas.

Industry relieved as supply chain restored

The industry has heaved a sigh of relief as with the opening of shops, supply chain has been restored.

Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) president Upkar Singh Ahuja said that it will help cycle industry, but auto sector is still going through a slump. Textile/hosiery industry is also facing crisis as these units have to commence production for winters, but they are also apprehensive of low demand, he added.

United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) president DS Chawla said opening of shops is a good sign as hardware, fasteners and other material required by the industry would be available now. The people should also stick to the Covid-19 guidelines to contain the infection, he added