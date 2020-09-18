After 6 months, Himachal tweaks guidelines to revive corona-hit tourism

Experts estimate that industry has suffered a loss of around Rs 4,000 crore over the past eight months with restrictions on entry, etc in place. (HT file )

Shimla Six months after it imposed a clampdown to contain the covid-19 pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh government has now relaxed curbs imposed on tourism activity, which contributes 6.6% to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Travel restrictions in the wake of the corona crisis had dealt a severe blow to the industry. Experts estimate that industry has suffered a loss of around Rs 4,000 crore over the past eight months.

Now, the government has amended some of the guidelines issued. There will be no requirement of registration for interstate movement of persons. No separate permission or approval of prior covid-19 testing will be required for such movements. The maximum number of guests permitted in banquet halls for a family or social gathering shall not exceed the number as the chairman, National Executive Committee, National Disaster Management Authority-cum-Union home secretary, prescribe from time to time. Interstate public transport buses movement shall as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the transport department. Minimum duration of stay required is now reduced to two nights spread over multiple locations.

Tourists may get TruNaT, CB, NAAT test report done, if needed, while exiting the state borders within 96 hour from the state borders. The period of 96 hours have to be from the border of the state and not for any internal checking points.

Tourists will have to fill a form at the hotel. The state IT department shall modify the e-pass software to generate a separate consolidated list of applications under the tourist category. The district administration shall scrutinise the uploaded documents within 24 hours of the submission of the applications and give their opinion, else it will be deemed to be approved and the software should automatically forward a reply of approval to the applicant, immediately.

As on date, about 2,907 hotels with a bed capacity of about 81,514 are registered with the department. In addition, there are about 1,220 Home Stay units registered in the state with about 7,044 beds.