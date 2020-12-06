After attack on DDC candidate, police ask candidates to follow security protocol

After the attack on a District Development Council (DDC) election candidate in South Kashmir, police have asked all candidates to strictly adhere to the security protocol.

On Friday, Apni Party candidate Anees-ul-Islam Ganie, of Sagam, was shot at in his native village. He sustained two bullet injuries, but survived the attack.

Soon after the attack, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said candidates and other vulnerable people should inform the PCR or police stations concerned as and when they plan to go for poll campaigning or other movements so that appropriate security arrangements can be provided to them.

On Friday’s attack, police said the candidate was allocated cluster accommodation at Khanabal and after end of scrutiny period he was informed by the Kokernag police station on December 3 regarding the same.

“He was instructed to get escort personnel for campaigning purposes which he did not take. All candidates have already been instructed to inform us before going out for campaigning. Information regarding the attacked candidate’s movement was neither conveyed to the PCR nor the police station concerned,” police had said in a statement after the attack.

A senior cop said that leaders who follow the security protocol are safer as compared to those not following the guidelines.

Meanwhile, Congress, on Saturday, claimed that their party candidates have not been provided security. J&K former minister and senior Congress leader Peerzada Mohammad Syed and Congress vice-president Ghulam Nabi Monga said, “Our party candidates are unable to move out without any security arrangement as there is always a threat for them for being part of a mainstream party.”