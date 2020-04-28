After being assaulted by neighbours, man hangs self in Ludhiana

At the time, the man committed suicide, his family members had gone to the police station to report about the assault case. (HT Photo)

After being attacked by his neighbours, an elderly man ended his life by hanging himself from a fan at his home in New Shakti Nagar on Tuesday morning, fearing that the accused would again assault him and his family.

His family members had gone to the police station to report about the assault case when he took the extreme step. Police have lodged an FIR for abetment to suicide against six people, identified as Nadeem Malik, Shoaib, Shivam, Jaggi, Sodhi and Lovpreet – all residents of New Shakti Nagar.

Sub-inspector (SI) Sukhdev Raj, SHO at the Tibba police station, said, “The victim’s son had a scuffle with some residents of the locality six months ago. On Tuesday morning, when his son went out to buy some essential items, the accused intercepted him and assaulted him.” The SI added, “The victim’s son fled from the spot and reached home. However, the accused followed him and barged into his house and assaulted him and his family members and also vandalised their house.” The SHO added, “This left the victim traumatised and he was worried the accused would assault them again.

When Paramjit and other family members reached the police station to lodge a complaint about the attack, Prem Singh hanged self from a ceiling at his house.” The SHO said a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) .of the IPC has been registered against the accused. The police will arrest the accused soon, he said.