Home / Cities / After Covid cases, some areas of APMC market to be shut for trading

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Tuesday withdrew its order to shut the wholesale APMC market in Vashi for two weeks. It instead demarcated areas on the market premises where no trading...

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:50 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Tuesday withdrew its order to shut the wholesale APMC market in Vashi for two weeks. It instead demarcated areas on the market premises where no trading will be allowed.

These areas and stalls in the market are where Covid cases have been detected.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “The earlier order of shutting the market for two weeks has been cancelled. The entire market is not being shut as it will affect supplies of essential agriculture commodities to Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

The instructions will be enforced for the next 14 days.



APMC secretary Anil Chavan said, “Six traders have been tested positive for Covid in the market in the past 10 days. Their shops and those adjoining them have been shut.”

