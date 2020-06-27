After cuts in budget, Mohali MC seeks additional ₹42 crore from Punjab local bodies department

Sections
The MC has sought ₹18 crore for cleanliness and solid waste management project, and ₹4.4 crore under AMRUT scheme for rehabilitation of the sewerage systems, two heads that were allotted no funds at all.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 01:02 IST

By Hillary Victor, Hindustan Times Mohali

After the Punjab local bodies department imposed a cut of ₹141 crore in the Mohali municipal corporation’s budget for 2020-21 fiscal, the civic body has asked for additional ₹42 crore from the development works that have been lying pending since last year.

MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said, “We are short of funds to carry on important development, so we have sought another ₹42 crore from the local bodies department for which a letter for approval has been sent.”

“We were not granted any funds for cleanliness, solid waste management project and rehabilitation of sewerage system; and funds for road and footpath repairs were partly allotted.”

The civic body has also sought additional ₹7.5 crore more for road repairs, ₹9.1 crore for footpath repairs and ₹3 crore for purchase of machinery, Garg said.

The Punjab local bodies department had approved only ₹127.86 crore against the proposed ₹268.72 crore, leaving the already funds-starved MC in a Catch-22 situation.

This after the MC House had approved ₹268 crore surplus in February this year. The MC had shown an expenditure of ₹251.66 crore, but the local bodies had approved only ₹92.26 crore.

