Sections
After dry June, July remained rain rich in Ludhiana

Ludhiana received 7% surplus rain in July, while June had 88% deficit .

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 01:12 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Commuters caught unawares in the sudden showers that lashed Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Since the advent of monsoon in Ludhiana, while June remained rain deficient, July has recorded 232.8mm rainfall, 7% excess than the 217mm considered average for the month.

The city received a mere 9.6mm rain in June against the average of 84.2mm – 88% deficient. This was the lowest in the past five years.

“Except February, April and June, the remaining months this year witnessed above normal rainfall. Surplus rain in July is beneficial for Rabi crops, particularly paddy. Besides, it will supplement groundwater recharge,” said Prabhjyot Kaur, head of PAU’s department of climate change and agricultural meteorology.

The year began with 39.8mm rainfall in January, followed by 26.4mm rain in February against the average of 33mm. March broke the four-year record as the city witnessed 69mm rainfall against the average of 23.6mm.



April and May saw 13.2mm and 49.6mm showers against the average of 17.7mm and 23.2mm, respectively.

Meanwhile, the weather department has forecast cloudy skies on Sunday with chances of rain and thunder at isolated places.

