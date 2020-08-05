Sections
Home / Chandigarh / After field visits, HP DGP issues guidelines to strengthen policing

After field visits, HP DGP issues guidelines to strengthen policing

Additional superintendents of police (ASPs) and deputy superintendents (DSPs) in state to supervise patrolling and working of police stations at night at least thrice a month

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 14:15 IST

By Gaurav Bisht, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

To ensure professionalism, DGP Sanjay Kundu issued six-point guidelines to the DSPs and ASPs. (HT file photo)

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Police chief Sanjay Kundu has made it mandatory for additional superintendents of police (ASPs) and deputy superintendents (DSPs) in the state to supervise patrolling and working of police stations at night at least thrice in a month.

The directions were part of guidelines that Kundu issued after field visits to police stations in Kangra and Sirmour districts recently.

Police sources said he found value addition from DSPs and ASPs was needed in supervising and guiding personnel at police stations.

“Most supervisory officers are overseeing only one or two police stations and a few have a maximum of three police stations in their jurisdiction,” the circular said.



To ensure professionalism, the DGP issued six-point guidelines to the DSPs and ASPs.

The supervisory officer of districts other than the superintendents of police (SPs) shall detect and personally investigate six cases of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) of commercial quantity in a year.

“They shall develop intelligence and personally perform all tasks such as organising raids, search, seizure, investigation, preparing of challan and monitoring of trials,” the statement says.

These officers shall camp for three days at police stations/posts in a fortnight and at least two nights.

For all special reported (SR) cases, especially those against women and children, murder, theft, burglary and other sensitive cases, senior officers shall camp at the scene of crime till the case is solved. They shall guide the inspector and sub-inspectors.

Senior officers will also check police personnel on night patrol and stand guard at least thrice in a month.

The investigation of all NDPS and special reported cases shall be meticulously perused and coordinated by offices with the district attorney/assistant district attorney for proper trial management.

