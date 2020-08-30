After five months with little to guard, Metro Police looks for reinforcements

New Delhi: With train operations suspended, the Delhi Metro Police had precious little to do since March. Tasked with keeping Metro premises safe, they spent the last five months solving pending cases, while many of its 560-odd strong force availed their leaves.

In fact, the police were even able to spare two companies — about 140 personnel — to deploy in other districts. The remaining staff members worked out 51% of their pending criminal cases, up from 33% in all of 2019.

While the Central Industrial Security Force ensures security from the checking point onwards, the Delhi Police is responsible for security from the entrance to the checking point. So, the Metro Police can also impose fines under their jurisdiction.

Further, the Delhi Police is also responsible for investigating crimes that take place inside the Metro station premises or trains.

But with services set to resume in a “graded manner” from September 7, the Delhi Metro Police will now be in charge of managing crowds likely to build up at the station gates — in an era where social distancing is the need of the hour, to prevent Covid-19 infections. So, for the first time in its history, the Metro police force has now asked the headquarters for additional forces.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 2,024 new cases of Covid-19.

“We have written to the police headquarters to request eight companies of police,” said Jitendra Mani Tripathi, deputy commissioner of police (metro).

If granted, the additional staff will be nearly the same strength that the 16 metro police stations currently are equipped with — 560 officers.

Tripathi said additional forces were necessitated after repeated meetings with other Metro stakeholders — the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the police forces of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“It was decided that only about 200 metro station gates will be opened, out of around 900. We will have to deploy two to four police personnel at each of these stations to control the crowd if they agitated on being asked to return without boarding a train,” said the officer.

An increased number of police personnel will also be deployed at 30 busy stations and interchanges, apart from the 23 Metro police booths, which are expected to receive a large number of complaints against passengers not wearing masks or flouting social distancing norms.

“We have also written to the district police to help with deployment outside metro stations if the situation turns unruly. The traffic police too have been requested to have staffers outside stations to prevent traffic build-up. The police control room (PCR) will also have vans patrol these areas,” said Tripathi.

The officer said the 560 personnel, of whom around 125 are on desk jobs, are being trained to control crowds situations.

Of the 170 women in the force, officers said around 50 took child care leaves in the past five months. “Most others also availed their leaves, which they would generally take in December. We encouraged them to exhaust their leaves, so that we have a full-strength when the metro reopens,” said the officer.

So far, 10 Metro police personnel have been infected with Covid-19, and only is yet to recover.

Since March 22, the Metro police have registered just 1,200 cases till mid-August this year, compared to about 3,000 cases in the corresponding period last year. During the lockdown, around two FIRs were registered every day on an average.

“Most of these cases during the lockdown pertained to crimes that had taken place before the lockdown, or ones that were beyond the jurisdiction of the metro police,” Tripathi said.