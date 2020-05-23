Sections
Home / Cities / After global press, Bihar girl gets a school, and a bicycle

After global press, Bihar girl gets a school, and a bicycle

Fifteen-year-old Jyoti Kumari, who has caught global attention after she carried her injured father on a cycle, peddling away a distance of nearly 1,200 km Gurugram to Darbhanga in eight days, has...

Updated: May 23, 2020 23:03 IST

By Bishnu K Jha,

Fifteen-year-old Jyoti Kumari, who has caught global attention after she carried her injured father on a cycle, peddling away a distance of nearly 1,200 km Gurugram to Darbhanga in eight days, has been granted admission into class 9.

According to family sources, Jyoti, daughter of Mohan Paswan, had to drop out of school due to financial crisis a few years ago.

District programme officer Sanjay Kumar Deo Kanhaiya said on Saturday that Jyoti has been granted admission in class 9 at the government school in Singhwara block.

The education department also gifted her a brand new cycle, along with school dress, shoes, text books and stationary items on Saturday.



Jyoti, who has been quarantined to home upon her return, expressed happiness that she would be able to go school again. “As of now, I will concentrate on my studies.”

Asked about the tweet of appreciation for her by US president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, Jyoti said she came to know of it through a cousin.

Ivanka had earlier tweeted that Jyoti’s “beautiful feat of endurance and love has captured the imagination of the Indian people and the cycling federation”.

As far as offer from the Cycling Federation of India is concerned, she said she would decide about it in the coming month.

Second among her five siblings, Jyoti has been home quarantined while her father Mohan Paswan stays at school quarantine centre.

Mukesh Kumar Jha of Dr Prabhat Das Foundation, who was among the first to felicitate Jyoti with “Mithila Virangana Samman”, said she had shown exemplary courage.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Schools must ensure access to e-classes for the poor: Govt to Delhi HC
May 23, 2020 23:36 IST
CITCO employee abduction case: Multani died due to torture in custody, says dismissed Punjab Police cop Pinki
May 23, 2020 23:35 IST
Pvt schools must provide devices, internet to poor students for online classes: Delhi govt tells HC
May 23, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Brunch Cover Story: 5 stories from the Ramayana you haven’t heard before
May 23, 2020 23:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.