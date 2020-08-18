Sections
Home / Cities / After gyms, Raj Thackeray demands opening of temples in Maharashtra

After gyms, Raj Thackeray demands opening of temples in Maharashtra

After the reopening of gymnasiums, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has now called for the reopening of temples in Maharashtra. While addressing the trustees of...

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:54 IST

By Naresh Kamath,

After the reopening of gymnasiums, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has now called for the reopening of temples in Maharashtra.

While addressing the trustees of the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik, Thackeray said, “If malls can be opened, then why not temples?

The trustees approached Thackeray for his support for their demand to reopen the temples, which are closed from the past four months owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Last week, gym owners met Thackeray, seeking his support for the reopening of the amenity. Thackeray then appealed to the state to reopen gyms, as the Centre already gave a green signal for gyms to operate in its guidelines.



Thackeray also questioned if there is a plan in place to prevent devotees from thronging temples in large numbers.

“Proper SOPs [standard operating procedures] need to be in place, as this issue [of crowds] concerns all the temples in the state,” said Thackeray.

He also expressed his apprehensions over devotees following the SOPs.

The demand to reopen religious places is being made by several groups. Recently, the Raza Academy also sent a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, requesting the government to open mosques under the ‘Mission Begin Again’ initiative.

“If marriage functions and funerals are permitted to be held, then why not open the gates of the masjids so that people can pray. We also demand the reopening of the mosques with proper SOPs,” said Saeed Noori, general secretary, Raza Academy.

On Sunday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Rohit Pawar too called for the reopening of religious places in the state to support the local economy of a place.

Meanwhile, the state is taking a cautious stand on the decision.

“The Covid-19 pandemic continues to exist and we cannot allow everything to open indiscriminately as we want to control the spread of virus,” said a senior bureaucrat.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai’s private hospitals seeing rise: Civic body
Aug 18, 2020 01:27 IST
Delhiwale: Strolling in CP during the new normal
Aug 18, 2020 01:27 IST
Central body sees no locust threat in Punjab, Haryana
Aug 18, 2020 01:23 IST
Chhattisgarh journalist booked for Facebook post saying tribals killing each other
Aug 18, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.