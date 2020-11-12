Sections
Home / Cities / After HP govt shuts down schools, workers now demand closure of Anganwadi centres

After HP govt shuts down schools, workers now demand closure of Anganwadi centres

State president of Anganwadi union Neelam Jaswal said that it was the right decision to close government schools and on the same lines, the Anganwadi centres should also be closed.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 21:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

After the state government ordered the closure of schools from November 11 to 25, Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) and workers have demanded to close down Anganwadi centres in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The union has strongly condemned the government’s double stance in terms of schools and Anganwadi centres.

“Life and safety of Anganwadi workers and assistants working on nominal honorarium are being continuously put at stake in a health emergency like coronavirus. It has become clear from this that the government has no respect for Anganwadi workers who take every scheme of the government to the ground,” she said while adding that no decision has been taken regarding Anganwadi centres.

She has also demanded that Anganwadi workers and assistants should be given security leave in view of the pandemic.

“During the first wave of the pandemic, these activists and assistants, while in the field, had literally obeyed every order of the government and proved themselves to be true Covid warriors. Now, in the second wave too, workers serving in Anganwadi centres have been left alone to fight the virus. The government should also issue an order to close the Anganwadi centers in time for the safety of workers,” she said.

