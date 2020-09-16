After journalist body issues ultimatum, Tripura CM says his speech was not to threaten

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday explained that he didn’t threaten anybody but his recent comments were against misleading the public and make them morally strong amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

He gave the explanation after the three-day deadline set by the media persons expired on Tuesday.

The CM was given the deadline to withdraw his comment on not forgiving the newspapers, whose reports are purportedly trying to confuse the public over the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. He recently made the remark at Sabroom in the state’s South district.

“I didn’t hurt anyone in my speech. I am dedicated to work for the interests of people of Tripura, keep them healthy and safe and also prevent them from falling into conspiracies. The people should know the truth. I have always tried to present the truth before them. If the CM of the state doesn’t say anything, then the public will think whatever is being said is true. Propaganda can turn monkeys turn into tigers,” said Deb while explaining his Sabroom speech.

“Duties and responsibilities of such people (media persons) should be understood. We should also introspect whether we are able to carry out our responsibilities properly or there is any shortcoming. Our government also introspects on its actions,” said Deb.

However, the media persons are not satisfied with the CM’s explanation.

“We are not satisfied with the CM’s explanation. We are going to hold a meeting soon and will decide our future course of action,” said Subal Dey, chairperson of newly-formed Tripura Assembly of Journalists.

The CM’s recent remark at Sabroom led to incidents of assault on media persons. Two journalists were assaulted in the state. A local Bengali daily newspaper was also served a show-cause notice over publication on reports on the Covid-19 pandemic.