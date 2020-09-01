After odd-even rule, shopkeepers in Ludhiana want weekend lockdown to go

Shopkeepers now demand that the government should also remove weekend lockdown in the city so that they could pull themselves out of the financial morass. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

A day after the odd-even rule for opening shops of non-essential items was discontinued in the city, shopkeepers are now demanding that the government should remove weekend lockdown.

All the shops in the markets of the city were opened on Tuesday and shopkeepers heaved a sigh of relief. Some shopkeepers also distributed sweets in the Chaura Bazar market welcoming the government’s decision to discontinue the odd-even rule.

Shopkeepers now demand that the government should also remove weekend lockdown in the city so that they could pull themselves out of the financial morass.

State general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, Sunil Mehra said that the decision taken by the government to discontinue the odd-even criteria has come as a relief for traders and the footfall of customers has already increased in the markets. But still, only around 25% of footfall is being witnessed in the markets.

“If the liquor vends and restaurants can be allowed to open on weekends, then why not the shops? Only traders are being targeted by the decisions being taken by the state government. Most customers visit markets on weekends and weekend lockdown is taking a toll on our business. We will conduct meetings with different market associations in the coming days and raise an agitation to press for our demands,” said Mehra.

President of Jawahar Nagar shopkeepers’ association, Om Prakash Ahuja said, “If the weekend lockdown is removed, it would be a big relief for traders, who are reeling under losses.”

Shopkeepers in Ghumar Mandi raised an agitation against the odd-even rule on Monday and opened few shops to mark their protest against the government.

Social distancing goes for a toss in markets

With all shops opening on Tuesday, the hustle-bustle in the markets returned especially in the old city area, but visitors and shopkeepers were seen giving social distancing a miss. Visitors thronged shops in Mata rani chowk, Saban Bazar, Girja Ghar chowk, and adjoining areas.

A shopkeeper in the Mata Rani chowk area, Gurjeet Singh said, “We are making all efforts to maintain social distancing and asking visitors to wear masks. But it is very difficult to maintain social distancing due to the narrow streets in the market.”