After personal assistant, 13 from Bhiwani MLA’s family, staff test positive for Covid-19

Total 15 cases were reported from Bhiwani on Saturday

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:08 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Thirteen persons from BJP MLA Ghanshyam Saraf’s family and staff tested positive for Covid-19 in Bhiwani on Saturday. Two more cases were reported from other parts of the district.

This has come a day after the MLA’s personal assistant, who had allegedly flouted social distancing protocol, was detected with the virus.

The 13 infected members include Saraf’s 50-year-old wife, daughter, daughter-in-law, son, granddaughter, other relatives and staff members.

Claiming that the MLA tested negative, nodal officer Dr Rajesh Kumar said, “The infected persons were hospitalised after their reports confirmed their status on Saturday evening.”



BJP MLA FLOUTED PROTOCOL

The BJP MLA along with his PA and other staff members had been organising meetings to felicitate corona warriors for the past few days, while allegedly ignoring Covid-19 protocol.

Three days ago, Saraf had organised a meeting in the city and distributed appreciation letters to over 45 police personnel. The former minister had also distributed ration among the needy.

“On Monday, Saraf had visited Chandigarh along with his infected aide and three others. After returning home, the MLA’s PA had undertaken Covid-19 test at a civil hospital in Bhiwani. The PA had concealed that his samples were taken and accompanied Saraf to a public meeting,” a staff member of the MLA had said.

SPECULATIONS OVER SARAF’S COVID-19 STATUS

After over a dozen people connected to the BJP MLA tested positive on Saturday, Saraf’s Covid-free status has raised doubts among the medical fraternity.

A source in the health department said it was quite strange that the MLA didn’t test positive for Covid-19 even after being in constant proximity of his infected PA, from whom 13 others contracted the disease apparently.

