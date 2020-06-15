After plaints of mix-up in Covid report, Thane woman delivers healthy baby

A 34-year-old nine-month pregnant woman from Thane, who underwent a harrowing experience owing to an alleged mixed up in her Covid-19 report, delivered a healthy baby girl at Panandikar Hospital near Thane station on Sunday. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), while maintaining that there was no mix up from their side, said it is willing to pay for the mother and child’s hospital expenses on “humanitarian grounds.”

Vishwanath Kelkar, deputy civic commissioner, said, “We sympathise with the family for all the struggle they went through. The civic commissioner issued directives to bear the expenses of the woman’s delivery and Covid treatment. The family will not have to shell out any money, the decision was taken on humanitarian grounds.”

On Sunday, HT reported that the woman was tested positive at Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (Kalwa), and admitted to Thane Civil Hospital (Tembhi Naka). The civil hospital admitted her for a day and later shifted her to BYL Nair Hospital as it was not equipped with C-section facilities. The woman’s husband said the civil hospital allegedly sent a report to Nair Hospital, in which the patient’s name was wrong, raising doubts over her Covid test result. She was again brought to the Kalwa hospital, where her second test result also came positive. Her husband however, claimed that she contracted the virus after staying in the Covid ward for a night. But TMC maintained that she was tested positive on both occasions.

The woman’s husband, who is at a quarantine centre, said, “The doctors decided to keep my daughter in a private hospital at Ghodbunder to ensure that she does not contract the virus from my wife . The hospital has not asked me to pay for anything yet.”