Sections
After protests, compensation of Rs 2 lakh announced to victim families

After protests, compensation of Rs 2 lakh announced to victim families

After the grieving families of those who died of consuming poisonous liquor staged protests, Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa on Saturday announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 22:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After the grieving families of those who died of consuming poisonous liquor staged protests, Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa on Saturday announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the bereaved families on behalf of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Villagers, and members of social and farmers’ organisations of the area sat on a dharna on the premises of religious place here demanding justice and compensation. Following this, Dimpa and Jandiala Guru MLA Sukhwinder Singh Danny visited the village to pacify the protesters who did not lift the dead until the compensation announcement was made.

Expressing sympathy with victim families, Dimpa had earlier announced compensation of Rs 1 lakh which was rejected by the protesters. Then, he increased it to Rs 2 lakh, besides announcing that Punjab government will bear all expenses of treatment of those undergoing treatment.

Dimpa said that all accused will be traced and nabbed within 48 hours and no stone will be left unturned to unearth the racket which claimed lives in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Batala. He said that the CM is in regular contact with civil and police officials of the area to ensure action against traders of poisonous liquor.



