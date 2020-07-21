Sections
After rape at Covid centre, PCMC separates men, women

Days after a man sexually assaulted a 40-year-old patient at a quarantine facility in Panvel, the civic body has separated women patients into two buildings which are guarded by...

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:44 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

Days after a man sexually assaulted a 40-year-old patient at a quarantine facility in Panvel, the civic body has separated women patients into two buildings which are guarded by only women constables and security guards. The Panvel city Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will also install CCTVs on each floor of the 18-storey buildings to monitor those entering the premises.

PCMC commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh has constituted a seven-member committee to come up with ideas to upgrade security at the Indiabulls Covid-19 care centre (CCC) in Kongaon. The committee is chaired by Rama Bhosale, a college principal; a representative from Navi Mumbai police; an advocate; a women protection officer and three PCMC officials.

On Thursday, a 25-year-old man had sexually assaulted a 40-year-old homemaker after entering her room. Both of them were admitted there.

Several patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 or are suspected to be infected are currently put up at the quarantine centre which consists four 18-storey buildings with a bed capacity of 2,000.



All the women patients have been shifted to two buildings while the remaining two would be occupied by male patients.

“Committee members also advised to install CCTVs on each floor which will help monitor those entering the facility. Currently, there are eight cameras in the compound entrance. We are also putting up a complaint box in the building so patients can submit their grievances if any,” said assistant municipal commissioner Tejaswini Galande, who was appointed the committee secretary.

Navi Mumbai police has deployed four women constables per shift at the facility, apart from women security guards deployed by PCMC.

No male member, even male family members of patients, would be allowed to visit the two women’s buildings. A diary entry will be maintained listing staff and visitors entering the buildings with their time of entering and leaving the premises. Notice boards have also been put up in the women’s buildings advising women of safety precautions.

