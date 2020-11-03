After seven months, Ludhiana MC House to finally meet on November 11

The general house meeting of Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) will be finally held on November 11, after a hiatus of seven months. Mayor Balkar Sandhu announced the date for the meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had given an ultimatum to the mayor, stating that they will start an agitation if a meeting date is not announced by November 4.

The mayor, however, stated that the councillors will have to go undergo a Covid-19 test for participating in the meeting. Also, the venue for the meeting will be finalised keeping in view the social distancing requirements.

On October 21, SAD councillors had met mayor Sandhu and given an ultimatum of 15 days to call the meeting. The MC house last met in March.

The councillors rued that there are several issues that need to be resolved at the earliest including potholed roads, non-functional streetlights, etc.

The delegation had said that 12 road samples had failed quality tests in the past, with the mayor himself catching embezzlement of around ₹44 lakh in the Jagraon Bridge reconstruction project, but no action has been taken against any contractor or the officials concerned.

Leader of opposition in the MC general house and SAD councillor, Harbhajan Singh Dang said, “I had met mayor Sandhu on Tuesday and he has announced to conduct the meeting on November 11. The failure of MC in acting against officials concerned and road contractors is among the major issues which will be raised in the meeting.”

“Residents have also been raising a hue and cry over non-functional streetlights, choked sewer lines, potholed roads among other issues, and all these problems will be raised during the meeting,” said Dang while adding that a meeting has to be held every month but the mayor has been deliberately delaying the same to cover up the civic body’s failure.

Sandhu said, “The meeting will be held in keeping with the precautions issued by the government and administration. The councillors will have to undergo the Covid-19 test before participating in the meeting. The venue for the meeting will be finalised in the coming days.”