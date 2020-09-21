After six months, it’s off to school in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, J&K and Chandigarh

Preparations underway to open educational institutions for Classes 9 to 12 after six months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

Schools in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territories of Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir reopened partially on Monday for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak in March.

In line with the Cetnre’s Unlock 4 guidelines, students from Classes 9 to 12 have been allowed to voluntarily visit teachers for a limited time to seek guidance.

According to the standard operating procedure (SoP) issued by the ministry of health and family welfare on September 8, only 50% teaching/non-teaching staff will be allowed on the premises, and attendance is not mandatory for students.

Parent consent is mandatory, and the relaxation doesn’t apply to containment zones.

Schools need to schedule activities and chart out a seating plan to ensure physical distancing of six feet, wherever feasible, among students and teachers.

READY, SET, GO

* Schools remained open over the weekend to make arrangements to receive the students.

* Thermal scanning points set up at the entrance, teachers adjusted desks in classes to ensure the six-foot social distancing rule and municipal corporation teams sanitised the premises.

* Teachers downloaded Aarogya Setu, the government app that informs one about Covid-19 cases in the vicinity, and take a coronavirus test before reporting for duty.

* Students allowed to enter only with printed copies of their parents’ consent slip with their signatures. Students and teachers from containment zones not allowed.

* Teachers to ensure students wearing masks properly. In between guidance classes, the teacher will not leave the class until the next teacher arrives so that students behave.

* Videography of students leaving after classes to ensure that social distancing is maintained

* Water bottles a must as canteens remain shut.

* Only washable school bags allowed.

* Washrooms with running water and liquid soap will also remain functional. Online classes of students will continue as per schedule.

* Some schools are holding classes outdoors, weather permitting.

* Inspection teams from the education department to ensure compliance with rules

* The Punjab government has given its nod for opening higher educational institutions also from Monday. PhD scholars and postgraduate students pursuing technical and professional courses requiring experimental work are allowed to visit institutions.