After steady rise, no fresh case in Ludhiana

After consistent increase in Covid-19 cases since April 29 that have now mounted to 124, the district reported to fresh case on Thursday.

Among the 124 patients, six patients have been discharged, while five have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, after a 64-year-old man, a resident of Daba, tested positive on Wednesday, the health department sealed the area around his house in the wee hours of Thursday.

Four members of his family and an ambulance driver, who took him to a hospital, have been placed in home quarantine.

The patient also suffers from hypertension, diabetes and asthma. He was shifted from the civil hospital to Christian Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday night. His condition is stated to be critical and he has been placed on ventilator.

SOURCE OF INFECTION UNKNOWN

According to health authorities, they have not yet established the man’s source of infection.

A manager at a tyre manufacturing unit at Focal Point, the patient had been visiting work during the curfew. The health department is working to trace the factory employees, who came in contact with him.