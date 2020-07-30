After wife’s death, 27-year-old kills aunt in Titwala

A 27-year-old man murdered his aunt in Titwala on Tuesday suspecting that she had done some black magic on his wife leading to her death, eight days ago. Kalyan Rural police arrested the accused on Wednesday night.

According to police officers, the accused, Mohan Wagh, lost his wife eight days ago to illness. His wife had been sick for a few months and got paralysed a few days before her death. The man’s aunt, Gulabbai Waghe, 44, would often get into fights with the accused’s wife and cursed her.

Senior inspector Balaji Pandhre said, “The accused went to his aunt’s house to confront her. They got into an altercation during which he stabbed her and fled. The woman was taken to nearby government hospital where she narrated the crime to a police officer and identified the accused. She later succumbed to her injuries. We have arrested the accused for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.”