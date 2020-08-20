Sections
Agents taking bribe of ₹3,500 each from NRIs for early, fake Covid test report in Punjab's Moga civil hospital

Police investigating complaint against Moga district epidemiologist for allegedly taking ₹1.7 lakh to release Covid reports of 48 NRIs early and assuring an agent that a fake negative test report will be given if any NRI tests positive

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 11:08 IST

By Parteek Singh Mahal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Doctors at the Moga civil hospital have been accused of running a racket in connivance with agents to conduct early Covid-19 tests, especially of non-resident Indians (NRIs), in lieu of money. (HT file photo for representational purpose)

Moga: Doctors at the Moga civil hospital have been accused of running a racket in connivance with agents to conduct early Covid-19 tests, especially of non-resident Indians (NRIs), in lieu of money.

Charanjit Singh, a resident of Dehadka village in Ludhiana district, has submitted a written complaint to deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans alleging he paid a bribe of ₹3,500 for each test of nine of his NRI family members to get the reports early.

In the complaint, he said his parents are residents of Hong Kong and they were stranded at India for the last six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our flight to Hong Kong was scheduled on August 4. We had only 72 hours to get the test reports. When I reached the Moga civil hospital along with my parents and my sister-in-law’s family on August 2, the doctors informed they cannot conduct our tests that day due to long waiting. In the meantime, one Om Parkash of Moga came to me and said that if we paid ₹3,500 each the tests would be done that day. We had no option but to pay ₹31,500 for the nine tests.”



“I demand a probe to unearth this racket so that no other NRI should be looted by agents and doctors. My call details and the CCTV footage should be checked to confirm my claims,” he said.

On Wednesday, Om Parkash also submitted an affidavit to the deputy commissioner, claiming he had given ₹1.7 lakh to district epidemiologist Dr Naresh Amla to get reports of 48 NRIs early.

He said that Dr Amla assured him that if any of them is tested positive, they will be given a fake negative test report.

The voice recordings of the calls with the health official were also submitted by Parkash, it is learnt.

Deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans said, “The complaint was forwarded to the police for investigation and appropriate action will be taken after confirming the facts.”

Civil surgeon Dr Amarpreet Kaur Bajwa said the police are investigating the matter and the guilty will be punished.

Dr Amla denied the allegations, claiming he has never met Om Parkash.

