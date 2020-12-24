Sections
Agitating farmers shut down reliance stores at Kurukshetra mall

Carrying flags of farmer organisations, the peasants entered a shopping mall and asked owners to shut down their three outlets.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 20:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Farmers, who have been protesting against the Centre’s three agriculture bills, shut down Reliance stores in Kurukshetra on Thursday. Carrying flags of farmer organisations, the peasants entered a shopping mall and asked owners to shut down their three outlets.

The activists alleged that the three laws have been enacted to allow big corporates to purchase food grains from farmers and sell them at their own prices. “We will continue our protests at Reliance outlets, fuel stations and Jio mobile towers until the government accepts our demands,” a farmer said. Police officials reached the spot but failed to take any action. Officials at the outlets said they shut down their stores to avoid any violence and clash with the farmers

