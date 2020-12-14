Sections
Agitation gains traction as hundreds from Haryana rally behind farmers

With colleges and schools closed, teenagers and youths are also participating in the stir actively by circulating videos, messages and photos from the protest sites on social media to encourage others.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 03:56 IST

By Neeraj Mohan,

With the protest entering Day 18 on Sunday, movement of tractor trailers, canters and cars towards Delhi became a common sight in Haryana. (HT PHOTO)

The ongoing agitation of farmers is gaining momentum in Haryana as support has started pouring in from all over the state.

With the protest entering Day 18 on Sunday, movement of tractor trailers, canters and cars towards Delhi became a common sight in Haryana. Locals have also been sourcing vegetables, flour, sugar, sweets and money to send them to the protesters.

“We know that they have enough ration to continue with the protest for several months, but we are still doing our part to boost their morale,” said a farmer from Yamunanagar’s Topra, Sandeep Singh.

“We do not belong to BKU (Charuni), but we support their decisions. That is why it took only a few hours to make toll plazas free for all vehicles for one day. We all are farmers and we stand united for the cause,” said Balbir Singh, an elderly farmer from Indri in Karnal.



With colleges and schools closed due to Covid-19 pandemic, teenagers and youths are also participating in the stir actively by circulating videos, messages and photos from the protest sites on social media to encourage others.

“Being a farmer’s son, it is my responsibility to support their agitation as they are fighting for us without even caring about the harsh weather conditions. We are ready to do whatever we could for them,” said.

Ramji Lal, a retired professor of political science and a political analyst, said, “This agitation is unique and has brought most of the farmers to a single platform. Haryana chief minister’s statement that the state’s farmers are not supporting the protests has agitated them and increased their participation. If the agitation lasts for a few more days, it is likely to garner more support from Haryana.”

BKU (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, who is the only farm leader from Haryana leading the protest at Delhi’s Singhu border, said, “Government’s behaviour with the farmers and delay in accepting their demands has made the people of Haryana angry. Not only from Haryana, but farmers from other states too are coming out of their houses to make this agitation successful.”

